Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 24.7%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 645,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,777. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.