Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

