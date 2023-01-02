Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $117.48. 46,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

