Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 5,597,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of 1.75 and a 52 week high of 15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinch AB (publ) (CLCMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.