Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 5,597,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of 1.75 and a 52 week high of 15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

