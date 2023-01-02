Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sino Land Trading Down 0.8 %

SNLAF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

