Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,057,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

