Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after buying an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.81. 55,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.