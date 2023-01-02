Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,659. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

