Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Linde by 29.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 440,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,808,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

LIN traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,224. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

