Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.07. 67,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

