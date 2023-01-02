Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $61.32. 133,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

