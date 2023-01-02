Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.75. 50,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,874. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

