Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Small Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

