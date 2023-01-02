Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

