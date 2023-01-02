Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.