Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MDT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.