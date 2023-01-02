Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.48 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

