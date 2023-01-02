Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

