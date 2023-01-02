Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.