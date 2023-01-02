Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 20,287 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.21 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.