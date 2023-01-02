Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $40.51 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

