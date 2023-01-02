Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 619.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.52. 14,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

