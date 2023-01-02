Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 146,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CLOU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.