Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,034,176. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

