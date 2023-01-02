Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYG traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $73.63. 707,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540,680. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

