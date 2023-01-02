Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $167.23. 4,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,175. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

