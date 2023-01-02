Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Bank of America by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,552,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

