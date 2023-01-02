S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $473.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.61 and a 200 day moving average of $342.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.