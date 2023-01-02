SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 685,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 150,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,238. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

