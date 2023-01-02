SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

