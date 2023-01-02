Spell Token Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $57.96 million and $6.11 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

