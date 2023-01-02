Square Token Price Hits $22.06 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $22.06 or 0.00131897 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $45.62 million and $1.53 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.83679259 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $531,234.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

