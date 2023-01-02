Status Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Status has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $74.46 million and $1.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038019 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01875481 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,483,231.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

