Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $62.86 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $62.86 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,719.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00448944 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020918 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00886078 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00096515 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00594861 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00253543 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,531,038 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.