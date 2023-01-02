StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

