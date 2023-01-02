StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.61 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

