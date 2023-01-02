Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.34 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $87.34 million and $829,623.19 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

