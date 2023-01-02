Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $76.43 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $76.43 million and $1.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,680.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00252639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039953 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

