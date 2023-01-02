TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €6.05 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.27. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1.84.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

