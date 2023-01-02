Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 71,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

