Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

