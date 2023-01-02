Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

TLGHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.79) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.79) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

