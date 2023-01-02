Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 14,590 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.