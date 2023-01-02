Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,109 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.24 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

