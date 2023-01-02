Texas Permanent School Fund Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

