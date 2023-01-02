Texas Permanent School Fund Has $13.68 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 29,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 80,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

