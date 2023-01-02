Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

