Tezos Market Cap Reaches $680.19 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $680.19 million and $13.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,292,537 coins and its circulating supply is 921,860,890 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

