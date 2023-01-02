TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.83 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

