TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $24.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,379,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

