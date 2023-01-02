The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AZEK Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,942. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 564,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.